Ronaldinho troubles deepen as he suffers double blow in wait for prison release

Ronaldinho has reportedly been dealt a major double blow as continues to wait to be released from prison in Paraguay.

The 39-year-old was arrested two weeks ago after allegedly entering Paraguay with a fake passport, and it has been suggested that he could face six months in jail as a result if found guilty.

With troubles in his homeland of Brazil already, this is undoubtedly the last thing that the footballing legend needed but along with his brother, they have been kept in prison while they await their trial having both been refused bail.

Now, the Sun report that things are seemingly becoming increasingly worse for the pair as Dalia Lopez, the businesswoman who is said to have organised his trip, failed to turn up in court with her lawyer presenting a doctor’s note to excuse her.

It’s claimed that because she has diabetes, she is considered at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic and so is self-isolating to avoid catching it.

If that’s wasn’t bad enough to cause more concern for the Brazilian, it’s added in the report above that his former club Barcelona have reportedly distanced themselves from him as his chances of release look to be on the slide.

It remains to be seen what happens with Ronaldinho, but this is undoubtedly an unfortunate and sad state of affairs. That said, if he has purposely tried to gain entry to the country with a false passport, then he will only have himself to blame and will have to face the consequences if his case falls apart.