Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential summer transfer window swoop for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

They could face competition from Manchester City for the classy Spanish ace, who has a release clause of around £138million, according to Mundo Deportivo.

United could do with a signing of Saul’s calibre to boost their midfield after a difficult season in which they’ve had to cope without the injured Paul Pogba for large chunks of the campaign.

Saul looks an ideal fit for what Man Utd need right now, though admittedly that central midfield area seems less of a pressing issue than it looked a few months ago.

The likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic have all improved a great deal and should remain useful long-term options for the Red Devils in that department.

Still, Pogba has had his difficulties in his time at Old Trafford and Saul could be an ideal replacement, whilst also helping to deal with the recent departures of both Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, plus the poor form of Andreas Pereira.

City have also been linked with Saul by Mundo Deportivo, however, and it’s suggested both clubs could afford to pay his buy-out clause, though it’s not clear they’d necessarily be willing to go that high.

MUFC will have to hope they can make a more tempting offer to Saul, and that could hinge on what happens with finishing the Premier League season.

It was today announced that the 2019/20 campaign looks set to be extended indefinitely, so that should give United a chance to claim fourth place, which could give them the much-needed edge over City, who face a ban from European football depending on the outcome of their appeal.