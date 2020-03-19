Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Jeremie Boga.

The 23-year-old has had a pretty good season with Sassuolo so far, netting eight goals while providing four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions so far.

SEE MORE: Chelsea weigh up stunning potential £203m transfer splurge on three players

Boga has been linked to Chelsea with a report from the Sun claiming that the Blues and Spurs are both interested in signing him.

However, Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport suggests that Napoli are also keen on the young winger’s signature in the summer and are willing to pay €20 million for him. This report also claims that Gli Azzurri would have to let go of Hirving Lozano in order to finance any deal to sign Boga.

The 23-year-old has done well this season and it won’t be much of a surprise if other clubs in Europe are interested in signing him. Boga would be a solid addition to Napoli’s squad and he has a relatively better chance of getting more first-team opportunities under Gennaro Gattuso than at Chelsea.