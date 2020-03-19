Seven-man Juventus transfer shortlist touted as reinforcements eyed

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici reportedly has up to seven names on his transfer shortlist as the Turin giants eye homegrown talent.

Prior to the suspension of Serie A and club fixtures across Europe, the Bianconeri looked to be in a strong position to land more silverware this season.

They sit a point clear at the top of the table with 12 games remaining, remain in the hunt for the Coppa Italia and also have hope in the Champions League still.

In turn, they remain in a strong position but undoubtedly hope to continue to strengthen where possible, and Tuttosport, as re-reported by Calciomercato, note that Paratici is looking at building a strong homegrown nucleus to the squad.

Up to seven names are specifically mentioned as being of interest to the reigning Serie A champions, and they are: Emerson Palmieri, Luca Pellegrini, Gaetano Castrovili, Rolando Mandragora, Sandro Tonali, Federico Chiesa and Riccardo Orsolini.

It’s noted that Juventus have an option to buy back Mandragora and Orsolini, while it’s clear that landing Tonali or Chiesa, or perhaps even both, would be the two stand-out moves that they could make this summer or in the near future given the quality and potential that duo possess.

Time will tell how many signings Juve look to make and how realistic some of these touted swoops are, as bringing in seven new faces this summer all in one go doesn’t seem like a particularly sensible plan.

That would require a lot of time and patience for them to settle and build chemistry, and so it remains to be seen who is prioritised as their top and most realistic targets ahead of next season. What is seemingly clear at this stage though is that there may be a stronger Italian presence in the Juventus squad moving forward.