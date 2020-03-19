Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly set to continue their transfer pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

This is despite the fact that Atletico are hoping to tie the Ghana international down to a new contract that would see his release clause bumped up to as much as €100million, according to Goal.

Man Utd and Arsenal could both do with strengthening in midfield this summer, but it remains to be seen if either would pay quite that much for Partey.

The 26-year-old recently shone in Atletico’s Champions League win over Liverpool at Anfield, showing he could be a valuable addition to boss the midfield for any Premier League side.

United fans would no doubt love to see that kind of energy and quality in their midfield after rather underwhelming performances from Paul Pogba for so long, followed by his injury struggles this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could surely benefit from signing Partey as a clear upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira after a hugely disappointing 2019/20 campaign.