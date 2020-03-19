Video: Lionel Messi shows incredible skills with a toilet roll during video appeal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic once took a shot at John Carew by saying that anything the big Norwegian could do with a football then he could do the same with an orange, but it looks like Lionel Messi could actually control anything with his feet.

He took part in a video appeal this evening to raise awareness in a stay at home challenge, but his ability to control a toilet roll is still better than most with a football:

How does Lionel Messi make everything look so easy? ????#StayAtHomeChallange #beINSPIRED ? leomessi / Instagram pic.twitter.com/Va2xalbSdY — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 19, 2020

Of course it’s for a great cause so that should also be respected, but it’s hard not to marvel at his ability with this as well.