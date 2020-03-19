Video: Liverpool fans will love watching Harvey Elliott nail Stay at Home Challenge

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott is one of the latest players to get involved with the Stay at Home Challenge, and he’s certainly made it look all so easy.

Things are currently on hold around the world in terms of sports events as the respective governments try to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE MORE: Possible bad news for Liverpool as Spanish FA announce their title intentions

With the Premier League set to make a further decision next month on when they can resume and reschedule fixtures, it remains to be seen if the virus allows games to take place or if the situation worsens and thus forces them to be put back further.

In a bid to keep themselves busy and active, the Stay at Home Challenge has become a viral test on social media for many players past and present, and as seen in the video below, Elliott certainly enjoyed himself doing it.

The 16-year-old showed off his skills using a toilet paper roll and he certainly added a touch of class to it by going well beyond just doing keepy-uppies.

Unsurprisingly, this went down an absolute treat amongst Liverpool fans who will hope to see big things from him in the future. Preferably with a ball at his feet instead and on the pitch at Anfield…