(Photo) Wembley Stadium displays classy thank you message to NHS amid coronavirus crisis

Wembley Stadium’s official Twitter account has posted a photo of the iconic football ground displaying a classy thank you message to the NHS.

The UK’s beloved health service will no doubt be under huge strain at the moment and for the coming months due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which has also seen the football season grind to a halt.

Wembley might not be seeing much action on its pitch for a while now, but the home of English football has made a point of sending a message to all those at the NHS working so hard to save lives and provide care.

For those waiting for football to return, an announcement from the Premier League and Football League earlier today settled on a later date of April 30 to get games going again, with a commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season at some point.