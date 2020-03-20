According to Football London’s James Benge, Arsenal have held ‘active’ negotiations this year over a new contract for starlet Bukayo Saka.

Benge made the claims in response to a question regarding new contracts for the youngster and also Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Benge adds that Arsenal are confident that Saka wishes to extend his stay with the Gunners, the ace has been solid after breaking into the first-team this season.

Football London do add that Borussia Dortmund are ‘very keen’ on the ace though, with the German giants’ interest in the 18-year-old reportedly ‘dating back several years’.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea star pleads with Blues to return to homeland as Coronavirus crisis continues ‘They would be a major force’ – Sky Sports pundit urges Man Utd to make these two marquee signings ‘Why would he go back to Liverpool?’ – LFC return dismissed as ex-Barcelona star says Coutinho regrets move

Saka has made 29 first-team appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season, the England youth international has bagged three goals and registered an impressive 10 assists in these outings.

Saka’s most impressive performances have actually come when the ace has been deployed as a makeshift left-back by the north London outfit.

The youngster certainly hasn’t looked out of place in the absence of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

The ace’s natural position is on the left wing, the youngster’s versatility should be a massive appeal to the Gunners.

Also, Saka’s ability to flourish out of position at full-back can only be a good indicator of the ace’s character and desire – something that Arsenal’s team have been questioned on in recent years.