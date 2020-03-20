Arsenal star reveals ambition to be future club captain amid Aubameyang exit talk

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has said that he could become the club’s captain.

Current Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with an exit from the club with the Sun linking him to Manchester United, Barcelona and PSG.

Bellerin has said that he can become the club’s captain in the future because he has been there for a long time and enjoys taking up that kind of responsibility. As quoted by Metro, the Spaniard who turned 25 yesterday, said: “People may not see me as this massive guy who shouts on the pitch all the time or what people may have as a captain in their heads. But there are so many different ways of leading a team.

“Since I was young at Barcelona, I would always be one of the three captains in the team. For me, it was a role I’m used to. I enjoy positions of responsibility and I enjoy being the first one on that wall. For me, I have been speaking to the coach for a few months and he was telling me that I could be one of the people that could represent the team. I was really happy with it because I’m someone who’s been here for a long time and I know how the club runs.”

Bellerin has been at Arsenal since 2011 when he joined the club’s youth team from Barcelona. The Spaniard has since gone on to make 195 appearances for the Gunners, scoring eight goals while providing 25 assists.

This season, Bellerin has featured in 14 matches for the senior team, scoring a goal against Chelsea while providing an assist in the Carabao Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest. The 25-year-old has captained Arsenal in five matches in 2019/20 so far.

Bellerin has been at Arsenal for a while and he has good leadership qualities. Hence, there’s every chance of the Spaniard becoming Arsenal’s full-time captain if Aubameyang leaves.