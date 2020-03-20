Barcelona are reportedly monitoring RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

Currently valued at €50 million according to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman has established himself as one of the best defenders in Bundesliga thanks to his performances for Die Roten Bullen.

This season, Upamecano has featured in 29 matches for Leipzig across all competitions, providing an assist against Union Berlin back in January.

According to French publication Le10 Sport, Barcelona are interested in the 21-year-old and are keeping close tabs on him. Upamecano has also been linked to Arsenal with football.london‘s James Benge claiming that the Gunners are interested in signing him.

The 21-year-old has been an integral player for Leipzig since joining them from Red Bull Salzburg, featuring in 104 matches across all competitions with three goals and an assist to his name.

Barcelona have looked a little shaky at the back this season and if not for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, they would’ve conceded a lot more than they have this season. Upamecano would be a fine addition to the Blaugrana’s squad and is someone who could be a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique.