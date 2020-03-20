Barcelona will reportedly demand €20 million for Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatian international has made 299 appearances for the Blaugrana since joining them, netting 34 goals while providing 41 assists.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona will demand €20 million for Rakitic who has attracted interest from Sevilla. This report also claims that the 32-year-old has rejected offers from other clubs because he wants to stay in Spain.

Rakitic has featured in 31 matches across all competitions for Barca this season so far, providing four assists. His performances for Barcelona haven’t been very good in 2019/20 and there’s a fair chance of him falling down the pecking order. Hence, a move away from the Camp Nou would do well for Rakitic.

Sevilla could be a suitable destination for the Croatian international as he could find ample first-team opportunities there. The 32-year-old had a pretty good three-year spell with Los Nervionenses, scoring 32 goals and providing 41 assists in 149 appearances across all competitions. During his time at Sevilla, Rakitic led them to Europa League glory in the 2013/14 season.