Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly still one of Inter Milan’s transfer targets this summer.

The French international was linked to the Nerazzurri during the January transfer window and he himself claimed that joining them was his priority. As quoted by AS, Giroud told Telefoot: “I saw myself elsewhere after experiencing six complicated months. I did everything to leave – it’s true. Inter was the priority, and there was also contact with Lazio and Tottenham. But circumstances meant that Chelsea blocked it. It was not my choice.”

However, Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the 33-year-old is still among the transfer targets eyed by Inter at the end of the season to bolster Antonio Conte’s attacking options.

Giroud has made only 13 appearances for Chelsea this season so far, netting three goals. At times he has struggled to even make Frank Lampard’s matchday squad but after Tammy Abraham’s injury, the French international has been given some first-team opportunities.

However, once the 22-year-old returns, Giroud will perhaps most likely be back on the bench.

A move away from Stamford Bridge could be useful for the 33-year-old, although Antonio Conte might prefer signing another striker as well who could start alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Given the pair are similar in terms of their physical presence and aerial threat in the box, Giroud would arguably be used as an alternative option to the Belgian ace rather than have both playing up top together.

Nevertheless, with his current contract with Chelsea set to expire this summer and no public suggestion thus far that a renewal is imminent, it seems as though the experienced stalwart could be edging closer towards the exit door.

As per the Sun though, Giroud is said to now be keen to extend his stay in west London, and so time will tell if that happens or if Inter can prise him away.