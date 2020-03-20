Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi as he continues to impress for the Serie A title-chasers this season.

Although things are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Blues are holding on to fourth spot in the Premier League table as they battle for Champions League qualification next season.

Frank Lampard has given opportunities to a number of young players this season and it has been rewarded to an extent, but he’ll perhaps be aware of the need to add experience this summer to find a balance and ensure that his side can compete at the top level.

One of the areas in which Chelsea have perhaps looked a little weak is in defence, as they’ve conceded 39 goals in their 29 league games to date.

That gives them the second worst defensive record of the top 11 sides in the standings, and so there is clearly a need to shore things up at the back to allow them to compete.

As reported by The Sun, via initial reports in Italy, Chelsea are said to be interested in Acerbi, who has been a pivotal figure for Lazio so far this season as they continue to try and topple Juventus in the Serie A title battle.

The 32-year-old has a wealth of experience having also previously played for AC Milan, but he’s arguably now enjoying the best form of his career thus far having helped Lazio to win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana over the past 12 months.

There is an issue for Chelsea though, as the report adds that Inter are also keen and so they could face competition from former boss Antonio Conte.

The fact that two clubs of the calibre of Chelsea and Inter have been paired with Acerbi perhaps tells a story in itself about how highly-rated he is even at this stage of his career. Time will tell who makes a bid to prise him away from Lazio, while some may have doubts over his ability to adapt his game and settle in England having plied his trade in Italy for so long.