Chelsea have reportedly been given a major boost in the transfer of Moussa Dembele.

According to the Daily Express, the Blues tried to sign him in January but Lyon rejected their bid of £34 million. However, a recent report from 90min states that the Ligue 1 club want Chelsea to make a move for him. It has also been claimed that provided Dembele is signed, Giroud and Batshuayi could be sold.

Currently valued at €50 million according to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman has done pretty well for Lyon this season so far, netting 22 goals while providing seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions so far.

Chelsea’s current backup strikers include Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud, both of whom haven’t quite impressed this season so far. Someone like Dembele would be a strong addition to the Blues’ squad and he could well provide some stiff competition to Tammy Abraham for a place in the starting XI.

The 23-year-old previously played a couple of matches in the Premier League for Fulham years back and if he comes to England this time, we could well see him produce better performances.