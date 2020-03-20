Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Currently valued at €70 million according to Transfermarkt, the Gabon international has had a pretty impressive season so far, netting 20 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Chelsea given boost regarding transfer of €50m-rated striker

Aubameyang has been linked to Manchester United, Barcelona and PSG lately with with the Sun claiming that all three clubs are interested in signing him.

However, a recent report from 90min claims that Chelsea have joined the race for his signature as well. Aubameyang has been an integral player for Arsenal since joining them from Borussia Dortmund, netting 61 goals while providing 13 assists in 97 appearances across all competitions so far.

The Gabonese international is among the finest strikers in the Europe and given that Arsenal have a good chance to miss out on the Champions League, he might consider a move away from the club. Someone like Aubameyang would be a suitable addition to Chelsea’s squad and he could make it very difficult for Tammy Abraham to be a regular starter under Frank Lampard.