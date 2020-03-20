Chelsea star pleads with Blues to return to homeland as Coronavirus crisis continues

According to the Mirror, Chelsea star Willian has asked for the west London outfit’s permission to return to his homeland of Brazil in order to be with his family.

The Coronavirus epidemic has had a massive impact on the world, the outbreak has also seen most of the world’s major sport leagues suspended for the foreseeable future.

Willian told Brazilian channel Globo SporTV that he’s currently ‘alone’, we can only imagine how difficult this is for a father.

With the United Kingdom’s citizens also being encouraged to self-isolate, it’s not as though Willian will have the chance to be around others during this difficult period.

The winger showed his class recently, when he suggested that he’d happily play on for the Blues after his contract expires in June – with remaining fixtures hopefully being played over this summer period.

Here’s what Willian had to say:

“At the moment, I’m alone. My wife and daughters are in Brazil.”

“I had made a schedule before that. They went first, I was going to have a break and I was going too. Now, I’m checking here, if I have authorisation from the club.”

“We’re deciding, they are about to come back here, but as there was a meeting and there was a definition here, they postponed the league until April 30th… With that fact, I’m trying to get permission from the club to be able to go.”

“I explained the situation, I’m trying to get authorisation. I heard that players from other clubs are going to Brazil too, maybe being close to the family at this moment.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘They would be a major force’ – Sky Sports pundit urges Man Utd to make these two marquee signings ‘Why would he go back to Liverpool?’ – LFC return dismissed as ex-Barcelona star says Coutinho regrets move Ex-Manchester United ace on ‘unfair’ criticism of superstar Paul Pogba

The Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t discriminate, showing that it can even massively impact that lives of society’s most elite.

At the end of the day, Willian is a husband and father like many other men, the 31-year-old just wants to be there for his family at this challenging time.

Unfortunately, with travel restrictions in place all over the world, it remains to be seen whether Willian will be allowed to return home – and more importantly if it’s safe to do so.