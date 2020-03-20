Chelsea are reportedly expected to fend off interest from West Ham to land the signature of Estoril starlet Chiquinho to bolster their attacking options.

The 20-year-old has been in good form so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 32 appearances at both youth and senior level combined.

With both Pedro and Willian set to see their respective contracts expire this summer, perhaps Frank Lampard is looking to add depth and more youth in the wide positions, with Chiquinho primarily being deployed on the left wing at Estoril.

As reported by The Sun, via Record, it’s suggested that the Blues will beat West Ham to the signing of the talented youngster as they presented a more attractive offer, although no further details are provided in either report in terms of a transfer fee or the personal terms involved in the deal.

Chelsea will look to compete on multiple fronts again next season, and Lampard will know that he’ll need to add more quality and depth this summer to make that happen, based on what we’ve seen so far this season.

The Blues boss has had success with bringing through youth players and so perhaps it’s not a surprise that Chelsea have identified another young player with potential. That said, he’ll surely be aware of the requirement for more experience too in order to have the right balance in the squad, and so time will tell who else arrives ahead of next season.

As per the club’s official site, they’ve already confirmed that a deal and personal terms are agreed to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer which gives them a quality option on the right flank, while time will tell if they wrap up the signing of Chiquinho and have him provide competition on the opposite side.