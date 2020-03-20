Classy Wilfried Zaha offers housing to NHS workers fighting Coronavirus

Premier League star Wilfried Zaha has taken to Twitter to announce that he’s offering free housing to NHS doctors or medical staff that are working tirelessly to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Zaha called for health workers to ‘please reach out’ in a post on Twitter. The Crystal Palace star is offering a helping hand through his ZoProperties firm.

According to the Evening Standard, Zaha has been running the company alongside friend Obi Williams for three years. Zaha’s firm are offering more than 50 apartments across London to NHS medical staff.

Followers of Zaha will realise that this just the latest in a long list of charitable gestures from the tricky winger.

It’s great to see a top-flight footballer going above and beyond to help our brave NHS staff at a challenging time.

Health workers please reach out ?? https://t.co/TSQ676Ur5g — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 20, 2020

Zaha’s gesture is nothing short of incredible and we hope that many other footballers based in England will find a way to minimise the impacts of the virus in their own way.

Zaha is a class act, we’re lucky to count the star as one of our citizens.