€160m-rated duo on Barcelona transfer radar as they consider reinforcements

Barcelona have reportedly identified Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Fabian Ruiz as top alternative options to add to their transfer shortlist.

Once the season resumes, the Catalan giants will remain in contention for the La Liga title and Champions League, but they haven’t been entirely convincing so far this season.

SEE MORE: Barcelona plot transfer strategy to secure double swoop for superstar duo

From Ernesto Valverde’s departure to their exit from the Copa del Rey and slip-ups in the league as they continue to battle with Real Madrid for the title, there have been signs and suggestions that reinforcements will be needed moving forward to improve the squad.

According to Mundo Deportivo, in a bid to strategise a Plan B if they can’t get their top targets, the reigning La Liga champions are said to have set their sights on Aubameyang and Ruiz.

It’s added that the Arsenal striker is valued at €60m, with his price-tag lower than many would expect given he’s edging closer to entering the last 12 months of his current contract with the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Ruiz is said to be more expensive as it’s reported that Napoli wanted a fee close to €100m for the Spaniard, prior to the coronavirus pandemic bringing everything to a halt.

From Aubameyang’s prolific goalscoring as well as his pace and movement to stretch defences and perhaps create more space for the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to flourish, to Ruiz’s classy technical quality and composure in possession, the two touted targets would undoubtedly be crucial additions for Barcelona and would settle in perfectly.

However, Mundo Deportivo note that Aubameyang is seen as an alternative option to Inter forward Lautaro Martinez, and so it remains to be seen if Barcelona can land their preferred target or if they have to look elsewhere.

Based on the report above, it sounds as though they have a clear idea of who they will target instead and Aubameyang and Ruiz would undoubtedly be top additions in their own right.