AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis’ Nabil Fekir.

The Frenchman joined the La Liga side from Lyon last summer and has impressed for them this season so far, scoring seven goals while providing six assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

Fekir has been linked to Real Madrid recently with The Sun reporting that Los Blancos are interested in signing him.

However, a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims, via AS, that AC Milan are keen on the 26-year-old’s signature as well and are willing to offer €40 million for him.

Fekir emerged as a top player in Ligue 1, and has since done well for Betis this season too and so it’s understandable as to why other clubs might be trying to sign him.

The opportunity to play for Real Madrid is always appealing given their ability to compete for major trophies year in and year out, but joining AC Milan could arguably be a better option as he could be a regular starter under Stefano Pioli.

Someone like Fekir could be useful in the Rossoneri’s quest to get back to their glory days, as they continue to try and break back into the top four in Serie A to qualify for the Champions League.

Milan are perhaps still missing a player who can provide technical quality, creativity and a goal threat consistently like Fekir has proven he can, while his versatility to be able to play across the line in the final third will surely also make him a very useful piece to add to the squad if a deal can be done.