Writing in his latest column for Sky Sports, former Arsenal star Paul Merson insists that it would be a ‘major disaster’ for the Gunners if they ‘lost’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The talisman’s contract expires next summer and Sky Sports cite reports in the Sun that link Manchester United with a £50m move for the striker this summer.

The Gunners parted with £56m just over two years ago to sign the lightning-fast striker from Borussia Dortmund, as per BBC Sport.

Aubameyang has been one of the Premier League’s best forwards ever since he moved to England, the Gabonese superstar has scored 49 goals and provided 10 assists in 75 top-flight appearances.

The Arsenal captain’s eye for goal saw him share last season’s Golden Boot with Liverpool superstars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Here’s some of what Merson had to say on the Aubameyang situation:

“It would be a major disaster for Arsenal if they lost Aubameyang, however, the decision will be weighed up and at least it will be the club’s decision as to what they do.”

“Do they give him £300,000-a-week? I’ve always said they will have a problem until Mesut Ozil leaves the club. Every day he’s there, every other top player will want what he’s on. It’s a huge problem and not a new one.”

“If they want to keep Aubameyang they will have to pay him big money, but Arsenal may look at it and think if we give him £300,000-a-week for the next two or three years, is he going to be the same player?”

“He’s nearly 31 and by the time he’s 34 he’s not going to be the same player. I don’t care who you are, at 34 you are not the same player.”

Aubameyang is once again a major contender for the top-flight’s Golden Boot, the African’s 17 goals put him behind only Jamie Vardy in the race for the prestigious honour.

With the Arsenal star 30 years old, would it really be wise for the Gunners to hand the superstar a new contract?

Also with Aubameyang only winning four cups during his career, should the striker move to a team that will give him the chance to win major silverware before it’s time to retire?