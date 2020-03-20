Ex-Liverpool ace adamant influential duo going nowhere, rules out Barcelona or Real Madrid moves

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has insisted that neither Sadio Mane nor Mohamed Salah will leave for Real Madrid or Barcelona any time soon.

Following on from their Champions League triumph last season, the Merseyside giants are on course to end their long wait for a league title this year.

While they’ll hope that the campaign can be completed with things currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no doubt that Liverpool are in a very strong position both on and off the pitch currently.

With that in mind, McManaman clearly believes that losing their top players to some of the other giants in Europe is not a threat right now, as he specifically ruled out exits for Salah and Mane.

“Real Madrid already have Eden Hazard, they bought Rodrygo last summer and they’ve just invested in Reinier in January, so I’d take a rumour like that with a pinch of salt,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“Regardless of how the Champions League turns out this season, the best teams in the world at present are the English teams. Real Madrid and Barcelona are not.

“They both want to start again and bring in a few new players because they’ve both had disappointing seasons this year, so they’re both going to start turning their teams over.

“I don’t think there’s any chance of either Sadio Mane or Mohammed Salah going to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

It’s completely understandable where the former Reds ace is coming from, but perhaps the difficulty for Liverpool will come if the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid put huge bids on the table and can significantly increase wages for their possible targets.

There is no doubt that the two Spanish giants still hold a lot of weight in terms of attracting the top players in the world, and so it can never be fully ruled out.

That said, there is seemingly no reason at all right now as to why any player in the current Liverpool squad would willingly want to leave Anfield.

Perhaps a lack of playing time or a bit-part role may force some to consider their options, but with Salah and Mane at the forefront of their push for more success and major trophies, the pair will surely have no plans to move on any time soon.