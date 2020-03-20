Ex-Manchester United ace on ‘unfair’ criticism of superstar Paul Pogba

Writing in his latest column for Betfair, former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has shed light on the ‘unfair’ criticism that Red Devils superstar Paul Pogba receives.

Berbatov added that the World Cup winner is criticised ‘just for the sake of it’, regardless of ‘what ‘he does’.

The media’s pursuit of Pogba has been relentless since his return to England, the midfielder really can’t seem to catch a break.

This season is a prime example of the ‘unfair’ treatment towards the Frenchman, Pogba has missed the majority of this term with injuries but still seems to dominate the back pages.

Here’s what the retired Bulgarian international had to say:

“The criticism Pogba gets is unfair and he, like some other players, get criticised just for the sake of it, it doesn’t matter what he does.”

“He is doing everything he can to get fit and when he plays to help his team because I have seen first hand how he used to train with us as a boy, with ambition and the aspiration to be one of the best,”

“So I don’t doubt his work ethic and desire to become even better.”

“All he will want to do right now is play football, we are all human beings and as much as you try to avoid it, criticism always gets to you.”

Berbatov also added that he’s excited to see Pogba back on the pitch and hinted that he’ll be ‘fine’ if he leaves the Red Devils:

“I would like to see Pogba get fit as soon as possible and not get injured again, so that he can do what he does best and we can see him play great football.”

“If he was to move, wherever he goes he will be fine.”

There’s really no doubting Pogba’s ability and natural talent, unfortunately the superstar has struggled to show this on a consistent basis for the Red Devils.

With Berbatov touching on rumours of a move to Real Madrid, the Manchester outfit should do their best to keep hold of Pogba.

The club would be making a massive risk in losing the Frenchman to another top European club.