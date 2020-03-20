It’s often the case that big clubs will have a youngster who comes in and looks incredibly talented, but they struggle to find the regular game time to improve and build that consistency.

That was the case with Jeremie Boga at Chelsea, he showed some flashes whenever he got a chance but he had to move on for the sake of his career.

His first season at Sassuolo was similar with a few flashes of brilliance, but this season he’s truly broken through and had some big performances.

His exquisite chip over Gigi Buffon might be the most notable moment, but he’s a regular threat and has some serious end product to his game right now.

That suggests he might have shown enough to deserve a chance at a big club again, and according to The Mail, Chelsea have the option to bring him back for £12.8m.

They go on to say that the club are seriously considering making that happen, while Boga himself is very keen to return to London.

They also state that talks have taken place between the two clubs but it’s likely that the Italian side were trying to find a way to remove that buy-back clause.

Although it’s not mentioned by The Mail, it’s also worth wondering if Chelsea might exercise that option just to sell him on for a profit, so it will be interesting to see what happens to Boga this Summer.