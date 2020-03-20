While football is on hold around Europe, Real Madrid ace Eden Hazard is busy continuing his recovery after undergoing surgery on his fractured fibula.

The 29-year-old has been limited to just 15 appearances so far this season as his debut campaign with Los Blancos has been hugely disrupted by injuries.

His latest setback was expected to sideline him for the rest of the domestic campaign, while there were doubts over his availability for EURO 2020.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic grinding everything to a halt, it could result in Hazard having time to recover to feature for Real Madrid when the games resume and are rescheduled, while the European Championships have been postponed to 2021.

According to AS, the Belgian international is making good progress in his injury recovery as he has had his stitches removed already having only gone under the knife on March 5.

It’s suggested that is an important milestone in his recovery as the first two weeks after the operation were crucial to see how the injury was healing.

Although the Real Madrid squad are self-isolating currently with the Spanish capital hit particularly hard during the coronavirus pandemic, the club will undoubtedly have set out a clear plan for Hazard to remain in shape and to step up his fitness at home when his injury allows him to.

While there are undoubtedly bigger things happening in the world and more important things at that, as far as Real Madrid are concerned, it will be a welcome boost to hear that Hazard is recovering well and will potentially be available to coach Zinedine Zidane when the La Liga season gets back underway.