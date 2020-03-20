Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Currently valued at €32 million according to Transfermarkt, the French international has featured in 24 matches across all competitions for the Bavarians this season so far, netting three goals and providing five assists.

According to French publication Le 10 Sport (via Bild), and re-reported by ESPN, Juventus and Napoli are both interested in signing Tolisso who could be sold this summer. This report also claims that both sides are willing to make a bid of €35 million for him.

Tolisso has made 68 appearances across all competitions for Bayern since joining them from Lyon, scoring 14 goals while providing 12 assists. He hasn’t been a regular starter for them but has done fairly well for them whenever on the pitch.

If Bayern do want to let go of Tolisso, this summer would be a suitable time to do so as he has two years remaining on his contract and could fetch the club a decent amount.

However, it seems unlikely that Juventus will make a move for the 25-year-old unless one of their midfielders leaves first.

The reigning Serie A champions already have Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi, Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur available to play in midfield, and so Tolisso himself would perhaps wait to see if space is made in the squad first to avoid being left down the pecking order in Turin.