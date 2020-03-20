Liverpool and Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Eduardo Camavinga.

The 17-year-old has done well for Ligue 1 side Rennes this season so far. Camavinga has featured in 36 matches, scoring a goal against Lyon while providing two assists versus PSG and Montpellier.

The young midfielder has been linked to Real Madrid lately with Don Balon claiming that Los Blancos are interested in signing him and it could cost them €80 million. However, a report from Sport suggests that Liverpool and Barcelona have joined the race for his signature as well with the latter willing to offer €50 million for him.

Camavinga has been in fine form for Rennes this season and is a key reason why they are currently third in the Ligue 1 table. The teenager is among the finest young prospects in France and there’s a good chance of top European clubs attempting to rope him in.

Liverpool and Barcelona both would be suitable destinations for Camavinga, especially the latter where he could be a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets who is currently 31.

Rennes might not be willing to let go of the 17-year-old but if he decides to move, the club would be eager to cash in on his transfer.