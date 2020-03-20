Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Houssem Aouar.

The 21-year-old has had an impressive season with Lyon, netting nine goals while providing seven appearances in 37 appearances across all competitions so far.

Aouar has been linked to PSG, Manchester City and Juventus with the Sun claiming that all three clubs are keen on his signature. Now, a recent report from the Liverpool Echo states that Liverpool have joined the race to sign Aouar who is valued at €55 million according to Transfermarkt.

The Frenchman has been in fine form this season and it won’t be much of a surprise if bigger clubs try to sign him during the summer. Liverpool currently have some pretty decent midfielders in their squad and it doesn’t seem very likely that they will make a move for Aouar unless one of them leaves.

However, even if the Reds or any other club for that instance tries to sign the 21-year-old, Lyon would certainly demand a hefty transfer fee for him.