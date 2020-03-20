While Liverpool wait and hope that they can wrap up the Premier League title this season, there is no doubt that the Reds are going from strength to strength.

After landing the Champions League last season, they’ll hope to add the Premier League trophy to their collection in the coming months, although much depends on the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE MORE: Eye-watering figure 20 Premier League clubs could lose out on if season isn’t finished

Jurgen Klopp will have been left disappointed about their exits from the other competitions this season, but the Merseyside giants look ready to compete for major trophies year in and year out moving forward.

Nevertheless, there will always be room for improvement, and speculation is linking the club with two top talents ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, the Reds are among a number of clubs interested in Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, with the Daily Mail previously reporting that rivals Man Utd are ready to launch a £30m bid to sign him.

The 16-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season this year, and he looks as though he could have a big future ahead of him. With Dortmund and Chelsea also said to be interested in him, that perhaps tells a story in itself about the potential he has and the calibre of clubs who have identified that.

Meanwhile, Sport have reported that interest is growing in Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga with Barcelona now said to be keen.

It’s added that his price-tag is likely to start at over €50m (£45.6m), while Liverpool are specifically named as one of the clubs interested in him along with Real Madrid and Tottenham.

Liverpool look to be in a strong position to compete in the coming years with the world-class squad that they’ve already assembled at Anfield.

Looking at the two touted targets above, perhaps Klopp is also planning for the long-term by adding more youth and potential to his group which in turn could ensure that they build something very special over a long run.