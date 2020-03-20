According to the Sun, Manchester United are in talks with Nemanja Matic over a new two-year contract, the star is being tipped to receive a pay rise – making his deal worth £140,000-a-week.

BBC Sport reported earlier this week that the Manchester outfit triggered a one-year extension in the Serbian’s contract, Matic’s former deal was set to expire this summer.

The Sun add that the Red Devils decided to trigger the extension due to Matic’s impressive performances since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sides uplift in form.

The Sun even claim that the 31-year-old was set to leave this summer before the resurgence.

Finally SunSport add that the former Chelsea star is ‘happy’ in Manchester once again, with Matic planning to stay with his wife and young family.

Matic has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season, the Serbian started to show his importance to the team once again whilst Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay were sidelined with injuries.

With Solskjaer’s side quite young in comparison to the Premier League’s other top clubs, it seems wise to keep hold of Matic for another year – some fans may question the talks over a new two-year deal though.