Man United set Paul Pogba asking price – drastically reduced from last Summer

It won’t have escaped the attention of everyone at Old Trafford that the team suddenly found their groove after the arrival or Bruno Fernandes.

It’s starting to look like they can get things done without Paul Pogba, so you have to wonder if they should just take the money and get rid of the distraction that the Frenchmen causes.

That might be the case now, after The Sun reported that United are willing to accept £100m to let him go this Summer.

They go on to say that it’s down from the £180m that they were demanding last Summer, but he’s approaching the end of his contract so it’s understandable that his value may have dropped.

He’s barely played this season so that won’t help his value either, while the report indicates that the most likely landing spots would be Juventus or Real Madrid, and you have to think they could afford that fee.

From United’s point of view it could make a lot of sense – they have proven they can excel without him and that money could be used to improve other areas of the squad.

Pogba moving on would also remove the distraction and constant questions about his availability and future, so it’s easy to see United pushing for this to happen if there is serious interest.