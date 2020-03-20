Man Utd fans will love classy Marcus Rashford’s gesture amid coronavirus crisis

In difficult times around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford is doing his bit to help out in the UK.

With the outbreak seeing cases and death tolls rise each day with Europe seemingly now being hit hardest, help will be needed from all quarters to get through.

SEE MORE: Touted £150m+ rated Man Utd target urged to snub exit this summer

Given their position and financial ability to help, it’s expected that more and more footballers will do their bit to provide support where possible.

As seen in his tweets below, Rashford has confirmed that he is partnering with FareShareUK to ensure that children who depend on free meals at schools will all continue to get the support they need beyond Friday after the government announced that schools would be closing during the pandemic.

While he has also asked for donations to be made by his followers, it’s clear that Rashford is taking a proactive role in ensuring that the organisation get the support that they need to do their role as best as possible, and so he deserves a great deal of credit for such a classy move.

As seen in the comments relating to his tweet, Man Utd fans, and in fairness supporters of many other clubs too, have all praised the England international for the work that he is doing…