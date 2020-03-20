Man Utd reportedly have ambitious plans to strengthen their squad this summer, with a trio of targets being linked with the club on Friday.

The Red Devils are very much still in the hunt for Champions League qualification when the season gets back underway as the schedule is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Further, they’ll also hope to claim silverware in the form of the FA Cup and Europa League, while they’ve hit form just at the right time, provided that they can pick up their momentum from where they left off.

However, while the action is stopped on the pitch, it seems as though speculation is rife about their potential transfer business, with the Metro noting that United have received a boost from Arsenal.

It’s suggested that the Gunners are open to cashing in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal and that they could be open to even letting him go to a direct rival with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be keen on a £50m raid.

We’ve been here before with Arsenal and so it surely can’t be ruled out entirely, but it would perhaps be unlikely in this situation as they would want to show that they’ve learnt from past mistakes.

Meanwhile, the Metro add that Man Utd are also interested in Harry Kane as doubts continue to be touted over his future at Tottenham.

However, it’s noted that the 26-year-old will have to make the first move if he wants a switch to Old Trafford, while it’s said that he has been valued at £150m by Spurs.

While one of those two world-class individuals could solve the lack of attacking quality and depth in the current squad, Solskjaer could also bring in a reinforcement in midfield.

As per the Metro, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is back on the agenda for United this summer with ongoing talk of an exit for Paul Pogba, although again, it’s going to force them to dig deep into their pockets as it’s suggested that the Lazio ace will cost around £109m.

Those are three quality individuals. If Solskjaer can add to his Man Utd squad with that calibre of player, they will certainly make progress next season and beyond.