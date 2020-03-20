Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer.

The Serbian international has had an impressive season with Lazio so far, netting five goals while providing seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions so far.

SEE MORE: Man United in talks to hand star improved £140,000-a-week contract

According to Italian newspaper Il Messagero (as cited by Metro), Manchester United are interested in signing Milinkovic-Savic in the summer but a lot would depend upon Paul Pogba’s future at the club. A report from Football Italia (via Tuttomercatoweb) claimed that Lazio would demand €120 million for him.

The 25-year-old has also been linked to PSG with the Sun stating that the Parisians were interested in signing him.

Milinkovic-Savic has been an integral player for Lazio since joining them from Genk, netting 36 goals while providing 26 assists in 194 appearances across all competitions so far.

Provided Pogba does leave Manchester United in the summer, the 25-year-old would be a suitable replacement for the Frenchman. However, Lazio would try their best to keep Milinkovic-Savic as he is one of the players they’d need in order to contend for the Serie A and other silverware.