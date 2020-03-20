Manchester United meet with La Liga star’s agents ahead of potential summer move

According to ESPN, Manchester United are already planning the signings of world-class players this summer and the Red Devils seem to be eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar.

ESPN FC claim that the Manchester outfit have met the representatives of the Frenchman in the past week, the report suggesting that the winger is seeking an exit from Atletico Madrid.

ESPN add that the Red Devils were one of the sides interested in Lemar after his breakout 2016/17 season with Monaco, the ace left the French giants a year later in a €70m move to Atletico.

Lemar has struggled in Diego Simeone’s system, the ace has only started 13 of his 24 appearances for Atletico across all competitions this season.

The 24-year-old has failed to manage a single goal contribution in these outings.

One of United’s key needs ahead of next season could be to bolster their options on the wings.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are no longer wide options – with the pair starring in centre-forward roles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

ESPN add that the France international still has three years remaining on his contract with Atletico, the Red Devils may have to splash the cash for this signing – but it could solve a serious problem for the side.