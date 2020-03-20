It must be wonderful to land a job as an ambassador to a certain club, but it tends to be reserved for players who have truly earned it.

The role really just involves making appearances every now and then, probably reminiscing about glory from years gone by and providing some positive PR when things aren’t going so well.

From a Man united point of view there are few players who are as legendary as Eric Cantona, while he’s also no stranger when it comes to public speaking either.

There could be some good news at the club with The Mirror reporting that United chiefs were looking at bringing him back in an ambassadorial role.

Time will tell what the role actually involves, but if he simply manages to bring some positive feeling to the club then it would be worth it.

There will always be a feeling that he left the club to early, but he managed 64 goals in his 143 games and became a key member of the team who firmly established United as one of the most dominant forces in England again.

He only managed five seasons at Old Trafford, but he won the title four times and will go down as a legend at the club.