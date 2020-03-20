Danny Mills believes that Phil Jones needs to leave Man Utd and he has suggested that Newcastle United could be an ideal landing spot for him.

The 28-year-old has featured in just eight matches across all competitions this season so far, netting a goal in the FA Cup match against Tranmere Rovers.

Jones has been linked to Newcastle lately with the Mirror claiming that they are interested in signing him. Mills feels that the centre-back should consider leaving United and joining a club like the Magpies.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former England international said: “Phil Jones needs to get out of there and sign for a team like Newcastle. He needs a change. It has never really happened for him at Manchester United. He has been there for a long time and has not really played an awful lot. A player that needs a new challenge and a reset to get it going again.

“Undoubtedly there is a good player in there but maybe it is the pressure or the media attention he gets every time he does play. He has not got back to the form he showed as a young kid when he first went there.”

United currently have Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as their two first-choice centre-backs and the duo have done well this season, letting in only two goals in the Red Devils’ last 11 matches across all competitions. Then there’s Eric Bailly who could also be above him in the pecking order.

Hence, a move away from Old Trafford could do well for Jones. Joining Newcastle might see him receive more game time and rediscover his form.