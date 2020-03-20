Romelu Lukaku said that he came very close to joining Juventus last summer.

Following a disappointing 18/19 season with Manchester United during which he scored only 15 goals in 45 matches, the Belgian international joined Inter in August. However, Lukaku said that he came very close to signing for Juve but his mind was set on joining the Nerazzurri.

As quoted by Goal.com, the striker said: “I was close, really close [to joining Juve], but my mind was always set on Inter and the manager. As a kid I looked up to Adriano, Ronaldo and [Christian] Vieri. Obviously when Inter came – and the manager Conte wanted me at Chelsea and Juve as well – I wanted to go there and see what it was like, keep my head down and work.”

Lukaku has had a pretty good season at Inter so far, netting 23 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions so far. He has become an integral player under Antonio Conte and will be expected to produce stronger performances if the Nerazzurri are to win silverware.

However, had Lukaku chosen to sign for Juventus, Inter might not have done as well as they have this season. The Bianconeri might’ve had a larger lead at the top of the table. An attack consisting of the 26-year-old, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala would’ve been something to watch.