Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes that Man Utd could become a major force if they were to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jack Grealish.

Prior to the stoppage of fixtures due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Red Devils were on a good run of form which has left them within striking distance in the battle for Champions League qualification and still in the hunt for the FA Cup and Europa League.

There have certainly been more positive signs in recent weeks that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his side on the right path, while the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January has undoubtedly given them a major boost as the good run coincided with his arrival.

In addition, as per the Metro, Man Utd have been linked with a shock raid on Arsenal for Aubameyang, while the Daily Star note that Grealish is also on their radar.

With those two names in mind, Merson believes that they could have a huge influence on the club if they were to seal moves to Old Trafford.

“If they were to sign Aubameyang and they also got someone like a Jack Grealish, are they big players? They would be a major force, in my opinion,” he told Sky Sports.

“They are crying out for someone who is going to score them 20 to 25 goals, and that’s what Aubameyang can bring. He gets you 25 goals without even breaking sweat. Add a Grealish if they can get him and then you’ve got Bruno Fernandes as well playing in behind a striker, Manchester United will be a major force.”

It’s hard to disagree with Merson, as Aubameyang has again shown his prolific form this season as he’s now bagged 61 goals and 13 assists in 97 appearances for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Grealish has relished being back in the Premier League and has nine goals and eight assists in 31 outings across all competitions for Aston Villa.

Add his creativity along with the finishing of Aubameyang, combine that with the quality of Fernandes and the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and it’s easy to see where Merson is coming from.

Time will tell though if United are able to make this particular double signing, as it will surely be difficult to convince either Arsenal or Villa to part company with two crucial figures.

That said, if Villa can’t avoid relegation this season that could weaken their resolve significantly, while Aubameyang is edging closer to the final 12 months of his current contract.