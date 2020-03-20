Juventus have reportedly compiled a three-man transfer shortlist as they look to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic grinding things to a halt, the Turin giants remained in the hunt for the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and Champions League.

While it hasn’t always been convincing from Maurizio Sarri’s side this year, they’ll be delighted if they can secure silverware to end the campaign when it resumes, but it appear as though there could be weaknesses in the squad that they want to address.

According to Calciomercato, the three main targets on Juve’s radar to strengthen their midfield in particular are Paul Pogba, Sandro Tonali and Houssem Aouar.

As per the Sun, Pogba could prove to be the most expensive as it’s suggested that Manchester United are prepared to sell him this summer for £100m, and so it remains to be seen if he seals a return to Turin after his previously successful stint at the club.

Meanwhile, Tonali has continued to impress for Brescia this season after being a driving force in their promotion from Serie B last year, and the talented 19-year-old certainly appears to have a big future ahead of him for club and country.

Aouar has also impressed this season, with the 21-year-old bagging nine goals and seven assists in 37 appearances for Lyon.

In turn, it looks as though Juventus are trying to add real quality to their squad moving forward, and a long-term solution too with the likes of Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic perhaps needing replacements sooner rather than later.