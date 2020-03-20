Video: Liverpool’s James Milner lifts spirits with hilarious ‘home school’ tweet

Liverpool star James Milner is keeping spirits high during the Coronavirus pandemic by keeping football fans entertained with some hilarious posts on social media.

This afternoon, the Reds midfielder has taken to Twitter to share a clip of himself preparing to ‘home school’ his children.

The video shows Milner sharpening pencils to perfection in preparation for lessons. ‘Mr Milner’ reiterated that there will be ‘no slacking off’ during his lessons.

The United Kingdom has closed all schools, colleges and sixth forms due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With education institutions only set to remain open for the children of key workers – such as NHS staff.

Preparing for home school – there will be no slacking off under Mr Milner ??? ?? #yessir #staysharp#stayindoors pic.twitter.com/2L0snNfHY8 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 20, 2020