Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of the summer transfer window, with news that one of their potential targets could listen to offers from other clubs.

According to AS, cited by football.london, Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey has yet to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Rojiblancos, which would tie him down until 2023 and raise his release clause to in the region of €100m.

The dynamic midfielder showed his qualities in the two legs of Atleti’s Champions League match against Liverpool.

Not dissimilar to Patrick Vieira in his pomp, Partey will bring some steel to Arsenal’s midfield, which is what they’ve missed for a while now.

Goals aren’t necessarily his forte, but he works hard from first minute to last and as such, is a huge asset for any team.

After losing so many players last summer, it’s unlikely to please Diego Simeone if more big names head for pastures new, but if Arsenal were to pay Partey’s buyout clause, then there’s little that the coach can do.