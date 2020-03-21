Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho remains one of the hottest properties in European football, and Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford, has sent the rumour mill into overdrive after sending a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Replying to three Twitter users, his tweet simply read ‘Oi @Sanchooo10 There’s my little word.’

Oi @Sanchooo10 ?

There’s my little word ? — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 21, 2020

The words were accompanied by a talking head emoji and a winky face emoji, and the inference seemed fairly clear.

It appears that Rashford was issuing a ‘come to United’ type plea to the exciting 19-year-old, his colleague in the England team.

That’s certainly what many Twitter users believed, with some suggesting ‘Agent Marcus’ was on the case.

Agent Marcus ????? — utdreport (@utdreport) March 21, 2020

Oh you beautiful b*****d you — Luke?? (@LukeOscar1) March 21, 2020