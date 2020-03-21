Menu

‘Agent Marcus’ – These Man Utd fans get excited over what Rashford tweets to Sancho

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho remains one of the hottest properties in European football, and Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford, has sent the rumour mill into overdrive after sending a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Replying to three Twitter users, his tweet simply read ‘Oi @Sanchooo10 There’s my little word.’

The words were accompanied by a talking head emoji and a winky face emoji, and the inference seemed fairly clear.

It appears that Rashford was issuing a ‘come to United’ type plea to the exciting 19-year-old, his colleague in the England team.

That’s certainly what many Twitter users believed, with some suggesting ‘Agent Marcus’ was on the case.

