Algorithm predicts European and Premier League outcomes, good news for Liverpool fans

The Euro Club Index has provided a glimpse of how Europe’s top leagues including the Premier League will pan out after the Coronavirus epidemic subsides, according to BBC Sport.

The Euro Club Index uses relative strengths of teams and 100,000 simulations to determine which clubs have the highest chances of winning and losing.

According to the Euro Club Index scientific simulations, as mentioned in BBC Sport, the race for the titles across Europe will end with all of the favourites winning.

The Title Races

It states that the Premier League is already wrapped up, as you would expect, by Liverpool who were given a prediction of 100% certainty that they would lift the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Italian Serie A leaders Juventus were given an 83.98% chance of winning Serie A, Bayern Munich were given an 84.37% chance of winning the Bundesliga, Paris Saint-Germain were given a 99.98% chance of lifting the Ligue 1 title, while Barcelona were favourites to pick up the La Liga title at 74.22%

While in Scotland, Celtic are 13 points clear of Rangers and have a 98.87% chance of winning the Scottish Premier League.

Race For Top Four

In the Premier League’s race for top four, which has become a top-five because of Manchester City’s ban by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, Leicester were given a 94.81% chance of qualifying, Chelsea are to keep hold of their 4th spot with an 80.37% chance, while Manchester United were also backed to qualify for the Champions League with a 73.75% chance.

The other contenders including Wolves and Spurs were given a 17.34% and 16.24% chance of qualification respectively, while Sheffield United who find themselves 5 points behind Chelsea were given only a 7.59% chance of qualifying for Europe.

Relegation

In the relegation battle, the Euro Club Index says that both Norwich and Aston Villa will return back to the Championship. The Canaries have been given an 89.93% chance of relegation while Villa were given a 61.84% chance of making the drop.

With just goal difference separating West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth, the Euro Club Index reckons that the Cherries will make the drop to the Championship given a 50.6% chance of relegation.

Promotion and Play-Offs

Championship sides Leeds United and West Brom were both given over 92% chances of getting promoted to the Premier League.

Fulham look on course for the playoffs at 85.75% along with Brentford at 82.67% and Nottingham Forest with 78.37% while for the race for the final playoff spot sees a dogfight between Preston, Millwall, Bristol City and Cardiff all within the range of 22-31% chance of making the cut.

The Euro Club Index have made their predictions. Where do you see your team finish?