Barcelona could reportedly loan Philippe Coutinho to Inter Milan so that they can sign Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine international has been in fine form for the Nerazzurri this season so far, netting 16 gols in 31 appearances across all competitions. Martinez has been linked to Barcelona lately by many sources including Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

A recent report from Italian outlet Tuttosport (as cited by Goal.com) claims that the Blaugrana are considering loaning Coutinho to Inter. Barca are hoping that by offering the former Liverpool man, the Serie A side will reduce their asking price for Martinez who is currently valued at €150 million.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, amassing nine goals and eight assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. Inter already have Christian Eriksen in their squad so it seems very unlikely that they will try to sign the 27-year-old.

The Nerazzurri would be more than eager to keep Martinez and it may not be very east for Barca to sign him.