Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna, have donated €1m for Coronavirus aid, according to Bild in Germany.

Bayern Munich players Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich also donated towards the Coronavirus crisis cause earlier this month after the Bundesliga was suspended.

The pair both donated €1m to the #WeKickCorona initiative and now the Polish forward has followed suit and stepped up to provide a similar €1m donation towards Coronavirus aid.

The 31-year-old Bayern striker has been in splendid form for the German champions scoring 25 goals in the Bundesliga and 11 goals in the Champions League for his team so far this season.

However, with football suspended in Germany, Lewandowski has shown that he has a big heart and that he is willing to help those suffering because of the Coronavirus in Germany.

Speaking about the donation to Sport Bild, Lewandowski and his wife Anna said:

“We are all aware of the difficult situation around us. Today we all play in a team. Let us be strong in this fight. If we can help someone, let’s do it.”

“This situation affects everyone of us, so we ask you to follow the instructions and listen to those who know best. Shows responsibility!”

“We believe that we will soon return to our normal life. We are in this situation together and we are through it together.”

The hope is that more footballers follow Lewandowski and his teammates in donating towards the Coronavirus crisis’ cause.