Chelsea and Tottenham are reportedly set to receive a transfer boost as Real Madrid are ready to axe Luka Jovic this summer.

The 22-year-old has struggled so far this season as he has failed to replicate the form he displayed at Eintracht Frankfurt. That in turn has led to just two goals and two assists in 24 appearances for Los Blancos.

That said, he has been limited to a bit-part role under Zinedine Zidane this year, and so perhaps that lack of regular football and absence of a prominent role has had a negative impact on his game.

With that in mind, there was perhaps enough to suggest that he could be moved on this summer, but now it’s reported that Real Madrid are ready to offer him to other clubs.

According to The Mirror, Madrid are set to offer the Serbian international to both Chelsea and Tottenham, who are said to have both been interested already, after Jovic courted criticism for flying home to Serbia during the coronavirus pandemic while he was meant to be self-isolating.

That didn’t go down well in his homeland, as noted by the report, but it has also seemingly added further doubt over his future at the Bernabeu moving forward with an exit being touted.

Despite his struggles this season, Jovic has shown enough previously to suggest that in the right environment he’s capable of being a clinical figure for a top side if he has the creativity around him and trust of the manager.

With Chelsea lacking quality and depth behind Tammy Abraham up front as Olivier Giroud’s current contract is also set to expire this summer, while Spurs face the same problem with not enough firepower alongside Harry Kane, Jovic would arguably be an important solution for either club if they were able to land him this summer.

It certainly sounds as though Real Madrid are ready to let him leave, as per the report above.