It’s been two weeks since Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum, had a hospital operation to save her life after she suffered a stroke.

The good news for the Ronaldo family is that on Saturday she was allowed to leave Madeira’s Nelio Mendonca Hospital and go home, per The Sun.

However, thanks to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, the Juventus front man is still self isolating according to The Sun, and it’s meant that he’s been unable to see his mum since her release.

A true family man, the lack of human contact, particularly with his mum, will surely have hit the Portuguese hard.

Ever since his team-mate, Daniele Rugani, became ill, Cristiano has stayed away from as many people as possible by self isolating on the top floors of his Madeira home.

Though he visited his mum in hospital, it was whilst wearing protective clothing which included gloves and a face mask say The Sun.

He’ll surely be pleased that she is now out of danger, but not being able to see her normally isn’t the ideal scenario for Cristiano or any of the family.