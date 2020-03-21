Crystal Palace remind Liverpool of iconic ‘Crystanbul’ that cost Reds the title

Crystal Palace have taken to Twitter this afternoon to remind their fans of one of their most iconic fixtures over the recent years.

‘Crystanbul’ saw the Eagles score three goals in eight minutes to draw level against Liverpool who had held a three-goal lead up until the 78th minute of the match.

Veteran centre-back Damien Delaney scored in the 79th minute and poacher Dwight Gayle bagged goals in the 81st and 88th minute to make it 3-3.

Tony Pulis’ side shocked the world to take a point from the game, Brendan Rodgers’ men were left crumbling, with talisman Luis Suarez even seen in tears at full time.

This result also come a week after Steven Gerrard’s costly slip led to Chelsea securing a win over the Reds. Liverpool had looked in pole position to lift the title until these two fixtures.

Manchester City ultimately lifted the trophy, as much as this period of time would’ve been heartbreaking for Liverpool supporters – the Reds now look destined to lift their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have built a massive 25 point lead at the top of the table, the Merseyside outfit are just a couple of game away from securing the title.

Of course supporters will have to wait for the Coronavirus pandemic to be dealt with before football returns.